Don’t Mess With The President’s Kids: A GOP Staffer’s Career-Ending Mistake

Elizabeth Lauten, communications director for Tennessee Rep. Steve Fincher took to Facebook to critique President Barack Obama’s daughters for dressing like they deserve “a spot at a bar” at this year’s turkey pardoning ceremony. As a result of her comments, a social media firestorm ensued, causing Lauten to apologize. Now, according to reports, she has resigned her from her position.

Lauten posted on Facebook:

Dear Sasha and Malia: I get you’re both in those awful teen years, but you’re a part of the First Family, try showing a little class. At least respect the part you play. Then again, your mother and father don’t respect their positions very much, or the nation for that matter. Then again, your mother and father don’t respect their positions very much, or the nation for that matter. So I’m guessing you’re coming up a little short in the ‘good role model’ department. Nevertheless, stretch yourself…rise to the occasion” and “act like being in the White House matters to you. Dress like you deserve respect, not a spot at a bar. And certainly don’t make faces during televised, public events.

On Monday, Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” straight talk panel (featuring Avis Jones-Deweever, Francesca Chambers and Lauren Victoria Burke) discussed Lauten’s faux pas that had her on the wrong end of social media beat down for speaking out against the President’s daughters.

Burke told Martin, “she went rambling on and on about the First Daughters and it’s just silly and you’re a Republican staffer in a Congress that doesn’t do anything and you’re playing around on your Facebook page. People see that as, what do you do all day? You’re critiquing the First Daughters, who cares? It was dumb and she paid the price for it.”

Martin summed it up simply, “you do not go after the children of presidents.”

Listen to Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel’s discussion about now former Republican staffer, Elizabeth Lauten’s comments against Sasha and Malia Obama. Remember when talking about the First Family you better watch your mouth.

