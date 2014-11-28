Tech Talk With Roland Martin [VIDEO]

The holiday shopping season has officially arrived and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” is breaking out all of his best gadgets for this installment of “Tech Talk.”
This week Martin highlights the BBQ Dragon; the Crossfade M-100 over the ear headphones, which offers a number of great set features; one of the best portable wireless speakers, the JBL Charge 2; the Prime X camera and the Selfie Wink.
Watch the video for Martin’s review and check out all of the items mentioned in this week’s edition of “Tech Talk” below.
From V-Moda.com
Immersive 3D Soundstage: Evokes the experience of a live performance
Clean Deep Bass: Feel and hear the precise vibrations of your music without bloated boom or a muddy mid-range
Ultra Wide Clarity & Vivid Midrange: Hear lifelike vocals, crystal clear cymbals and crispy hi-hats
M-100’s explosive sound is created by:
- 50mm Dual-Diaphragm Driver (Patent Pending): Inner and outer rings separate the bass from bleeding into the mids and highs
- Master Crafted Materials: More expensive driver and components than peer headphones at this price range
- Analog Noise Isolation: Naturally cut out the distractions of jet engines, crying babies and crowd noise
- No Batteries or Artificial Processing: Powerful, pure sound without the pollution of two extra digital-to-analog conversions of battery powered headphones
- Minimal sound leakage: Immersive sound for you without bothering others view details
- Consistent Driver Quality: Quality tested at 6 frequencies to maintain stricter consistency than the competition, often by an order of magnitude
From JBL.com
From www.store.glodea.com/brands/selfiewink
SelfieWink is a camera remote control which is easy to set up and use! It allows you to easily capture selfie moments at any occasion using your SmartPhone or any other Bluetooth friendly device. Comes in five different colors, doesn’t need to charge, battery last up to 3 years and range is up to 30 feet. It’s so cool, light and easy to carry that you will use it in your key chain and just bring it everywhere with you! If you love Selfies you will surely go crazy with this amazing new invention!
