Jessica Reedy: ‘This New Record Is Me’ [VIDEO]

Jessica Reedy is more than a singer and songwriter who achieved national exposure as the first runner-up on BET’s gospel singing competition Sunday Best (season 2) in 2009. Her new album”Transparent” tells the story of a bright young college girl who became pregnant and felt as if she had fallen from grace. Her story took another turn, one that brought her to the gospel world’s attention as week after week, she stunned the “Sunday Best” judges and host Kirk Franklin with her talents.

She wrote all but one track this album.Reedy took an honest look at her life and her relationship with God and shares her pain and her accomplishments. She hopes all who hear it will find reason for hope and to celebrate what’s happening in their own lives.

Watch her reveal her truth:

