Sharpton’s Thanksgiving Request, With Brown, Garner And Gurley Kin [VIDEO]

During a press conference at the headquarters of the National Action Network, Rev. Al Sharpton, surrounded by the families of Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Akai Gurley addressed members of the media.

Sharpton said these three families share the pain of being “victims of police conduct” and this will be “their first Thanksgiving with an empty seat at the table.”

“This is the first year all of them within the last 120 days suffered a loss.”

Sharpton told the nation, “I hope America will understand, whatever your opinion on the case is, whatever your view is on the procedures, that these are real human beings, and the value of the lives of their sons and their husbands should not be minimized by anybody.”

Sharpton emphatically stated Brown, Garner and Gurley’s “lives matter.”

He continued: “We hope that when people pull up to their Thanksgiving tables, they will pray for these families and pray that next Thanksgiving we will not be sitting with our nation at the brink of all kind of unrest.”

“America has to deal with these problems,” Sharpton exclaimed, referring to a recent rash of police killings of unarmed Black men.

