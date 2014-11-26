AM BUZZ: Solange Announces New Album About Race; #MikeBrown’s Stepfather’s Violent Reaction& More

‘Being Mary Jane’ Season 2 Trailer

It may feel like we’re eons away from the season 2 premiere of BET’s hit show “Being Mary Jane,” but no worries, BET dropped this sneak peek on us…and while the network hasn’t announced an air date, we’re good until they feel like being generous again.

In the 2-minute clip, Mary Jane confronts David (the guy whose sperm she stole and stored) about their on-again, off-again relationship. Hold up, where’s Andre?

“I’m not some third wheel to help you get over the hump with your babymama, and I’m not the side chick who when your wife gives you lazy head–I’m not. I don’t know when I became that person. I have worked so hard to become someone new. I just want to feel good about me!” Mary said taking David to task. It looks like Mary is finally above being being the other woman.

Watch the 2-minute clip and watch Mary and David’s encounter, above.

