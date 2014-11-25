Violence, Police Crackdown After Ferguson Decision (Watch Video Report)

(Via Newsy) – Monday night’s announcement that Officer Darren Wilson would not be indicted has set off new protests in Ferguson, Missouri. In the hour after the decision was released, there were scattered reports of violence, including gunshots near Ferguson police headquarters. Fires were also set to police vehicles.

KSHB’s feed shows, while some officers carry what looked like non-lethal weapons, armored cars were again part of the police presence, just as they were in August.

“We need to realize this is not just an issue for Ferguson, this is an issue for America,” President Obama said from The White House.

Shortly after 10 p.m. eastern time, President Obama addressed the nation, calling for calm on all sides.

But it was the juxtaposition in split screens like this on CNN, during Obama’s address, that caught more attention that his remarks.