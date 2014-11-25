Attorney On Prosecutor Bob McCulloch: Never Seen A Prosecutor Work So Hard To Exonerate Somebody

Attorneys Midwin Charles and Lisa Bloom joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to review the Ferguson grand jury decision and assess St. Louis County Prosecutor, Bob McCulloch’s actions in the proceedings.

Charles told Martin, “I have never ever seen a prosecutor work so hard to exonerate somebody who essentially has been accused of committing a crime.”

It’s almost as though he strolled out there and made that statement as though he was Darren Wilson’s attorney and that is precisely what a prosecutor is not supposed to do,” said Charles.

Lisa Bloom also weighed in on McCulloch’s actions in the Willson grand jury proceedings saying, “the second most outrageous thing is the blatant special treat Daren Wilson received from a prosecutor that didn’t want to charge him directly and now having read the transcripts can say, for prosecutors who just didn’t cross examine him at all. Asked him a series of softball questions, apologized for stressing him out.”

Listen to Charles, Bloom, Martin and the “NewsOne Now” straight talk panel analyze St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch’s actions in the Darren Wilson grand jury hearings and dissect the grand jury decision announcement below. Do you think McCulloch purposely botched the the proceedings so that Wilson could walk free? Let us know your thoughts.

[anvplayer video=”4280471″]

