President Obama Takes Action On Immigration, How Will The GOP Respond?

On Thursday, President Barack Obama unveiled his plan on immigration during a nationally televised address.

During President Obama’s address on immigration he said:

… for a year and a half now, Republican leaders in the House have refused to allow that simple vote. Now, I continue to believe that the best way to solve this problem is by working together to pass that kind of common sense law. But until that happens, there are actions I have the legal authority to take as President — the same kinds of actions taken by Democratic and Republican Presidents before me — that will help make our immigration system more fair and more just.

Mr. Obama also challenged Republicans to act on immigration reform saying:

The actions I’m taking are not only lawful, they’re the kinds of actions taken by every single Republican President and every single Democratic President for the past half century. And to those Members of Congress who question my authority to make our immigration system work better, or question the wisdom of me acting where Congress has failed, I have one answer: Pass a bill. I want to work with both parties to pass a more permanent legislative solution. And the day I sign that bill into law, the actions I take will no longer be necessary.

On Friday, “NewsOne Now” guest host Jeff Johnson and the Straight Talk panel (featuring Avis Jones-Deweever, J. Hogan Gidley and Dru Ealons) discussed how Pres. Obama’s executive action will impact millions of undocumented workers and illegal aliens as well as the how the GOP will respond to the President’s use of executive power.

J. Hogan Gidley, a Republican strategist said, “the real concern for me about this executive order is, I don’t know it’s going to accomplish what he [President Obama] wants it to accomplish because there is no permanency behind it. By his own definition, if you don’t like this then pass a bill to change it.”

When Johnson asked the panel if President Obama’s “move will turn the Republicans into a almost no win situation to where they have to put forth a bill to be considered or will they lean on the crazy side and stay there,” Avis Jones-Deweever said, “I think they’re going with the cray cray.”

Listen to “NewsOne Now” guest host Jeff Johnson and the Straight Talk panel dissect President Obama’s immigration address and what it means for millions of illegal aliens below. How do you think the GOP will respond to the President’s use of power?

