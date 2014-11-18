Greta Prince “Forever” [NEW MUSIC]

ESSENCE R&B Star winner Greta Prince is ready to set the scene on fire with her new single, “Forever.”

Written and produced by “Who’s Got Next” producer/songwriter Daniel Bryant, “Forever” offers up fun and flirty lyrics over a crazy, bass filled beat.

“I wanted to sing about love, relationships, and finding your lifelong partner in a healthy and positive way,” Greta says.

Greta Prince recently signed with SRT Entertainment, and “Forever” is the first single from her forthcoming self-titled EP set to release in 2015.

Listen to “Forever” below, and let us know how you like it in our poll!

[anvplayer video=”4244584″]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: