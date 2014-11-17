RNC Chair Discusses What We Should Expect From A GOP Controlled Congress

[anvplayer video=”4230588″]

RNC Chair, Reince Priebus joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss what we should expect from a Republican controlled House and Senate.

Priebus told Martin the first thing Republicans need to do is pass a budget. Priebus touted this a as being a “great place to start.”

Priebus went on to mention that the Keystone Pipeline would be the second most important thing that Republicans would focus on and an “Obamacare alternative” could follow now that they are in control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Martin also pressed Priebus on a number of issues, including voting rights, sentencing reform, job creation and infrastructure. Preiebus told Martin “… I’m certainly aware of what is happening and I get involved in some of the discussion over legislation and direction on agenda, but generally I’m in charge of the campaign arm and we’re doing what we have to do to continue to be successful on the ground, the digital operation.”

Priebus went on to say, “I think you’re seeing Mitch McConnell and John Boehner and Kevin McCarthy really focus in on what an achievable simple agenda is going to look like starting in January.”

Listen to Preibus and Martin discuss what the country to should see coming from a GOP controlled Congress starting in 2015 below.

