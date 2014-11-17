Original-Entertainment
Funniest Reactions to Alleged Draya Michele Sex Tape


Roz Edward
There were strong indications and insinuations that a Draya Michele booty flick, made with then boyfriend Vain Starrz, was floating out there somewhere. The suspicions were reportedly confirmed when her ex-boyfriend sued to prevent the reel from being released for public consumption.

There are confirmations from multiple outlets that said sex tape is in existence and is about the hit the public now that screenshots of Draya is running through cyberspace like a felon on the loose, according to sites such as hiphollywood.com, bossip.com and centrictv.com.

The specter of an existing Draya sex tape set social media ablaze with anticipation.

Peep out the funniest memes and reactions to Draya Michele sex tape release:

dray2

 

dray

 

