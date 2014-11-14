Secret Service Security Blunders Highlighted In New Scathing Report

An internal review has found a folly of errors and a series of Secret Service security blunders allowed fence jumper, Omar Jose Gonzalez, to get inside the White House.

According to the report, one Secret Service agent was talking on his cellphone and did not hear any radio traffic about the fence jumper. Another agent’s radio was not working properly which prevented him from alerting other agents of the security breach.

Another security misstep involved an agent who had his gun drawn and allowed the fence jumper to advance to the North Portico door because he thought the door was locked. Unfortunately for this agent the door wasn’t locked.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel, featuring Karen Attiah, Washington Post Deputy Digital Opinions Editor; Political Analyst Ron Christie and Angela Rye, Principal and CEO, Impact Strategies discussed the myriad of Secret Service security blunders that have outraged many in Washington.

