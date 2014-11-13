WTH?! Thursday: Man Robs Subway Because He Didn’t Lose Weight Like Jared

Kittie Kaboom and Aruba Tommy Bennett joined guest host Jeff Johnson to breakdown all of the craziest stories in the news.

This week’s list of what the hell stories includes a man robbing Subway sandwich shops because he did not lose weight like Jared did, a man surfing a dead wale while sharks ate off of the carcass, a 43-year-old woman tells police she’s 22 and has age-acceleration disease. Then in one of the wildest stories of the week, a man allegedly tries to eat a printed copy of his DWI test.

Yes, its WTH?! Thursday. Listen to all of the wild and crazy stories below.

[anvplayer video=”4230595″]

