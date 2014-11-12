Gov. Jay Nixon To #Ferguson: Violence Will Not Be Tolerated

On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Nixon held a press conference where he outlined preparations for the Darren Wilson grand jury verdict. Nixon told reporters, “Citizens should be able to express themselves peacefully without being threatened by people expressing violence and disorder.”

The governor explained that more than 1,000 local area law enforcement officials have received additional training in the event that protest turn violent after the Darren Wilson grand jury verdict is announced. Gov. Nixon said,”Violence will not be tolerated. Residents and businesses of this region will be protected.”

On Wednesday, Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Aisha Moodie-Mills, Hughey Newsome and Hudgins) discussed the nature of Nixon’s news conference, the framing of the event and the role Ferguson police had is enticing violence in the St. Louis suburb. Listen to their conversation in its entirety below.

