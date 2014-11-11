Pharrell’s All About Equality In His New Adidas Campaign [VIDEO]

“Yezzur!”

It’s hard to imagine anyone having a better year than Pharrell Williams. Whether it’s curating the music for NBA 2K15 or being named to the Apollo Theater’s Board of Directors, Skateboard P is on top of his game. And now, the multi-talented recording artist and producer can add a collaborative fashion line with Adidas to the list.

A while back, P took to Instagram to give the people a glimpse of what was soon to come. Surrounded by a color-wheel of Adidas sneakers, the super-producer posted the following photo.

And now a month later, the Virginia native unveiled his new campaign with the shoe brand. Skateboard stated the following on his recent IG post, “The world is united by equality and made beautiful by diversity. My new @adidasoriginals collaboration is available now. adidas.com/pharrell” The ad features young teens of different nationalities in white shirts and chinos, along with quick cutaways of the new footwear collaboration. Check the post below.

Considering the diverse album cover for his award-winning ‘G I R L‘ album, this campaign should come as no surprise. Get your hands on the Pharrell’s new Stan Smith Adidas collaboration today!

