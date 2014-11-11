How Luke James Turns Burberry Jeans And Vans Into “Black, Cool” Style

[anvplayer video=”4244586″]

In our new video series, “Style Guy’d”, The Urban Daily speaks to stylish men about how they create their looks. In this episode, R&B star Luke James reveals how confidence, strength and a good ol’ white tee are his essentials.

