How Luke James Turns Burberry Jeans And Vans Into “Black, Cool” Style

[anvplayer video=”4244586″]
In our new video series, “Style Guy’d”, The Urban Daily speaks to stylish men about how they create their looks. In this episode, R&B star Luke James reveals how confidence, strength and a good ol’ white tee are his essentials.
Luke James' "Black, Cool" Fashion Sense
8 photos Launch gallery
Luke James' "Black, Cool" Fashion Sense
1. Luke James' "Black, Cool" Fashion SenseSource:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 1 of 8
2. Accessories Make The ManSource:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 2 of 8
3. Tatted UpSource:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 3 of 8
4. "I love Vans"Source:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 4 of 8
5. Nothing Looks Better Than ConfidenceSource:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 5 of 8
6. Luke James' New York Street StyleSource:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 6 of 8
7. Dudes Need Bags, TooSource:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 7 of 8
8. Ripped Burberry JeansSource:Michael Scott Jones for Interactive One 8 of 8
