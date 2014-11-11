All Categories
How Luke James Turns Burberry Jeans And Vans Into “Black, Cool” Style


Roz Edward
1 reads
In our new video series, “Style Guy’d”, The Urban Daily speaks to stylish men about how they create their looks. In this episode, R&B star Luke James reveals how confidence, strength and a good ol’ white tee are his essentials.

Even the best vocalist still has to also look the part, right? Well, according to Luke James, the real key to effortless men's style is confidence and strength -- with a few black and white basics for good measure. Take a look at what the "Make Love To Me" singer rocked to The Urban Daily's exclusive "Style Guy'd" photo and video shoot in New York's Central Park.

 

