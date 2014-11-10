J Moss Talks ‘Grown Folks Gospel’

Gospel artist J Moss joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss his new album, “Grown Folks Gospel” and the personal tragedy that inspired him to create the new record.

Moss told Martin that he was a victim of a devastating house fire and watched his “whole entire career go up in flames.” He said everything that I worked for in the last 15 years or so … was burned down to a crisp.” Moss believes God used this tragic event to prepare him for the audience he would be placed in front of.

“Grown Folks Gospel” hits stores on November 24th and you can pre-order the album on iTunes. Moss said if you pre-order the album on iTunes three songs will be unlocked for you immediately.

Check out Martin and Moss’ conversation about “Grown Folks Gospel” below and make sure you pre-order the new album on iTunes today.

[anvplayer video=”4280640″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: