Rise Of The Black Republicans: Is This A Sign Of The Future?

Black Republicans Tim Scott, Mia Love and Will Hurd won their respective races on election day. Will the GOP be able to strategically use these politicians to appeal to other African American voters and bring more minorities to their party? Once they take office, will Scott, Love and Hurd vote for or against key African American interests?

Roland Martin, guest co-host Robin Robinson and the “NewsOne Now” post-midterm elections panel (Orlando Watson, Judith Browne Dianis, Dr. Jason Johnson) discuss the rise of Black Republicans in this week’s elections.

[anvplayer video=”4230615″]

