3 Rappers More Worthy of Adulation Than Yung Berg [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244585″]

Confession: we’re totally not getting the Yung Berg thing — at all. Why are women continuing to worship at his altar of mediocrity? Watch this week’s episode of “The Daily Cray” as we present a few more rappers that reality chicks might want to throw ‘bows for instead.

