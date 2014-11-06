3 Rappers More Worthy of Adulation Than Yung Berg [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244585″]
Confession: we’re totally not getting the Yung Berg thing — at all. Why are women continuing to worship at his altar of mediocrity? Watch this week’s episode of “The Daily Cray” as we present a few more rappers that reality chicks might want to throw ‘bows for instead.
