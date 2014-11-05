Songstress Kelly Rowland’s (pictured) “destiny” is finally here! She and her husband, Tim Witherspoon, welcomed a 7.5 lbs. baby boy, Titan Jewell Witherspoon, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m, PT, according to People Magazine.

SEE ALSO: T-Pain Performs Without AutoTune…And He’s Really Good [VIDEO]

Rowland, who was one-third of the dynamic girl group, Destiny’s Child, first announced her child’s sex last July, and for the remainder of the pregnancy, she has been dropping hints as to the child’s name via social media. According to the 33-year-old new Mom, her hubby selected their son’s powerful name, telling People, “It has to do with family,” she explained.

Rowland and Witherspoon tied the knot in June at a private getaway in Costa Rica and a month later announced the pregnancy.

One month before Rowland gave birth, she discussed how “Godmazing” motherhood is with Elle magazine and also consented to doing a series of nude pregnancy shots as well advocating how the human body should be celebrated. “I took a birthing class and I was amazed by all the things this woman was saying to me about birthing and what the body does naturally. Why wouldn’t you want to celebrate that,” the then-Mom-to-be explained.

Now Rowland and her friend and former band mate, Beyoncé, who probably has her hands full with her little cutie, Blue Ivy, can arrange to have play dates together!

Congratulations, Kelly and Tim!

It’s A Boy! Kelly Rowland Welcomes Her Bundle Of Joy! was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: