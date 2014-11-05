Exclusive Freestyle: Tedashii And Da’ T.R.U.T.H. Take You ‘In There’

Follow @Elev8Official

This is the first time you will see anything like this!

Tedashii And Da’ T.R.U.T.H. came in one afternoon and freestyled all in. I invited two men who are the best in the game to perform exclusively a freestyle you have never heard anywhere else.

Here is the challenge! Watch the video, listen to the words. Take it to heart. You see cyphers on television all the time. Well, here is your chance to see the first ever Elev8 cypher.

WATCH!

[anvplayer video=”4244588″]

Born in East Texas, Tedashii “TDot” Anderson was raised to be very family-oriented, respectful and appreciative. A graduate of Philadelphia Biblical University and The Institute of Jewish Studies, the vanguard rapper is an educated teacher of the Word of God. His goal is to give back to his community of faith through words of truth, which are beset by the raw honesty of his personal triumphs and failings. His truth is delivered in word to capture hearts and minds with or without a soundtrack.

Da T.R.U.T.H., a graduate of Philadelphia Biblical University and The Institute of Jewish Studies, the vanguard rapper is an educated teacher of the Word of God. His goal is to give back to his community of faith through words of truth, which are beset by the raw honesty of his personal triumphs and failings. His truth is delivered in word to capture hearts and minds with or without a soundtrack.

He is happily married to Nicole Lambert, his wife of 11 years and is the father of 2 beautiful daughters, Carlise Jackson and Summer Rose Lambert. He is a pioneer, preacher and quintessential performer with purpose, passion and power. He is convinced that God is with him and that he is called to be a bridge builder while impacting the hearts of the youth and young adult generation.

Everyone is preaching something, whether it’s the gospel of money, power and sex, or even education and the American dream. We aim to serve through art, to bring healing and show others a different way to view their world. These young men are teaching the masses with a voice that is sincere.

