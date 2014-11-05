Breaking Down The Midterm Election Day Democrat Massacre

Republicans won big on election day taking control of the Senate after picking up seven seats and could push their numbers to 54 in what some are calling a “Republican wave.”

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Lauren Victoria Burke, Angela Rye, J. Hogan Gidley, Tara Wall and Dr. Jason Johnson) break down the midterm election results, what the GOP did to win as well as what Democrats didn’t do leading up to the this year’s midterm elections. Listen to their conversation below.

