Five Reasons To Watch Lifetime’s ‘Aaliyah: Princess of R&B’

We are so close to the premiere of ‘Aaliyah: Princess of R&B‘ on Lifetime and we know you’re as excited about this as we are! Aaliyah was one of pop-culture’s most beloved triple threats and her legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of millions of people across the world. Her style, grace and skill as a performer have also been an inspiration to so many of today’s top artists. We can’t wait to see what Lifetime has in store for us with this biopic.

And if all that isn’t enough – here are five more reasons why we’ll be glued to Lifetime on November 15th!

1. A Star Is Born

To the fans, many of their beloved artists are born overnight. We aren’t privy to the struggle and strife that came before all the glitz and glamour. This movie will give the fans an early look into the life of Aaliyah Dana Haughton before superstardom. We’re looking forward to seeing what her family saw in her at the early age of ten that led her to appear on the legendary ‘Star Search’ and to be signed to a major label by the age of 12. When did they see that their little girl would someday become a star? How did this rising star handle the fame that seemed to be coming her way at such a rapid pace?

We’re also excited to re-live Aaliyah’s evolution as an artist. She made great music during the early stages of her career, but it wasn’t until she met Timbaland and Missy Elliot that she began to discover her sound and her career really began to take off. Tim’s base and drum patterns brought a different sound and maturity out of the songstress. The union between the Virginia producer and Detroit songbird brought us hits like “Try Again”, “Rock The Boat”, “Are You That Somebody” and countless others.

The 1996 release of ‘One in a Million’ propelled Aaliyah to that next level, and we began to see her transition from “the cute young girl with potential” to the next special talent in rhythm & blues. By the year 2001, Aaliyah had become a multi-talented superstar. She had four multi-platinum albums, countless number one singles, and two lead roles in feature films under her belt.

2. It’s The Movie EVERYONE’S BEEN TALKING ABOUT

From the moment this film was announced, social-media has been ablaze with speculation and commentary around the cast and what elements of Aaliyah’s life would and wouldn’t make it to the screen. As the project developed and began to take more concrete shape, the buzz went through the roof. There is absolutely no doubt that the flick will represent ‘MUST-TWEET-TV’ when it airs on Saturday, November 15 on Lifetime – we’ll be definitely be watching and tweeting and we’re sure you (and everyone you know) will be too!

3. The Folks Behind The Lens

‘Aaliyah: Princess of R&B‘ is executive produced by Howard Braunstein, Debra Martin Chase and Wendy Williams. Braunstein produced the Matt Damon hit “The Informant” and Martin Chase has been nominated for two Emmys and was also the first black woman to have a solo production deal at a major studio. Then there’s Wendy Williams whom we all know to be the ‘Queen of All Media’! Besides all that, the movie is based on the bestseller Aaliyah: More Than a Woman by former Time Magazine music editor Christopher John Farley. With this kind of pedigree at the heart of the film – it has to be great!

4. The performances!

Throughout her tragically short life, Aaliyah was surrounded by all kinds of talented people, from Gladys Knight and R. Kelly to Timbaland and Missy Elliot, Aaliyah’s life was filled with incredible artists and entertainers. We can’t wait to see who pops and how they’re portrayed on-screen.

5. Alexandra Shipp As Aaliyah

Aaliyah’s meteoric rise to stardom was nothing short of amazing. She was admired by her peers, adored by her fans and almost 15 years after her death, still remains super-relevant. Alexandra Shipp has pretty big shoes to fill. A triple threat herself, we’re looking forward to seeing Shipp show off her dancing skills and vocal talent. And while the nature of biopics forces us to compare the actor to the real-life person they’re portraying, we’re also we can’t wait to see Shipp take the next step toward superstardom with an amazing breakout performance in this flick.

Fortunately, that wait won’t be much longer. Lifetime’s ‘Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B’ will premiere November 15 at 8/7c. SEE YOU THERE!

