Fit!Live!Win! Meet 78-Year-Old Body Builder Ernestine Shepherd [VIDEO]

Ernestine Shepherd is an award winning, 78-year-old body builder and fitness coach. She joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” to share her story about how she transformed from an average middle aged woman into a body building superstar and the Guinness world record holder for oldest female body builder.

Shepherd said she did not start working out until she was 56 years of age after not being comfortable wearing a bathing suit. She also detailed her diet which consists of six meals per day and discussed her impressive workout/exercise routine. Shepherd told Martin she begins her day at 2:30 AM, runs 10 miles, works out at the gym for over an hour, teaches a number of classes and then conducts personal training sessions.

Listen to Shepherd’s amazing and inspiring story below. If she can do it, you can do it too.

