Will Democrats Hold Onto The Senate If Obama Voters Sit Out Election?

Rick Klein, Political Director for ABC News joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to analyze the political landscape in the final weekend before the 2014 midterm elections and discussed how vital minority votes are for the Democratic party to hold onto the Senate.

Klein said, “… if the Obama coalition of voters, young voters, African American voters, Latino voters, Asian voters show up in the same kid of numbers they did the last time, Democrats hold the Senate.” Klein went on to say “… if they sit this one out, they lose. So you need those voters. It’s hard to see how you patch together a win if you don’t.” Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230629″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: