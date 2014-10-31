Cricket Wireless Launches Contest for Small Business Owners, Chicagoans Urged to Apply

CHICAGO–Cricket Wireless announced the launch of its Cricket Community Stars: Salute to Solopreneurs contest to recognize men and women who serve as one-person enterprises and still make it a priority to help their community.

“Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of most communities,” said Winston Warrior, Director of Marketing and Customer Acquisition, Cricket Wireless. “As a community brand, we’re always looking for ways to support these business owners – including our dealers and sole proprietors, thus, positively impact our customers where they live and work.”

The contest is open to residents of Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Friday, Oct. 31st is the last day to submit entry forms. They can be found online at cricketwireless.mediaroom.com/cricketstars. Entrants must provide details on their sole proprietorship business, community involvement and social media presence. All entries will be reviewed and evaluated by Cricket, then narrowed down to three finalists who will be named 1st, 2nd or 3rd-place winners by a panel of judges, and receive prizes as follows:

– 1st Place: $5,000, Free Mobile Device with 1 year of Cricket service

– 2nd Place: $2,500, Free Mobile Device with six months of Cricket service

– 3rd Place: $1,000, Free Mobile Device with three months of Cricket service

Finalists will be announced late-November and must participate in a Cricket-sponsored video recording which will be housed on Cricket’s YouTube channel for finalists’ social media engagement via their respective social media channels. Finalists will be recognized during in-store celebrations on Small Business Saturday which takes place on November 29, 2014.

A panel of judges will review the finalists’ videos and rate the finalists based on their community involvement/improvement, clarity and creativity in sharing their business story, social media engagement, and expressed passion to be named the grand prize winner. The panel will determine the 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners who will be announced mid-December. T

In addition to Cricket Community Stars: Salute to Solopreneurs, Cricket offers affordable pricing, group and loyalty plans on a reliable, nationwide 4G LTE network. For instance, the monthly savings in the Group Save plan are perfect for solopreneurs in need of separate lines for business and personal use.

