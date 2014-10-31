Are Republicans Poised To Take Over The Senate On Election Day?

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (J. Hogan Gidley, Kim Keenan and Paris Dennard) discussed the latest poll numbers, GOP attempts to bar voters from the polls and what to expect from this year’s midterm elections.

With just four days left until the pivotal midterm elections, have Democrats crafted a compelling enough narrative to get their base and the Obama voters to the polls to cast their ballots. Do you think Republicans have the wind at their backs and are on their way to taking over the Senate on Election Day? Listen to their conversation below.

