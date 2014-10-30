Steve Harvey Says You Can Now Call Him ‘Big Pimpin’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244589″]

Steve Harvey has a radio show, is the author of several books, hosts “Family Feud,” and apparently enough wisdom to earn him an invite to “Oprah’s Life Class” earlier this year. But, alas, such accomplishments are not enough for the comedian — now, he wants people to refer to him as “Big Pimpin.” Watch the latest episode of The Daily Cray to find out why.

WATCH MORE OF ‘THE DAILY CRAY’:

The Daily Cray: POP, Hold It Down — But Don’t Talk To The Media!

The Daily Cray: This Fool Thinks Obama Wants His Girl

The Daily Cray: WTF Is Up With Beyonce’s Barbie Doll Bangs?

Also On Atlanta Daily World: