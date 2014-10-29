Black Girls Code Looks To Get Our Youth Involved In Tech

Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls Code joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about getting Black youth involved in technology and coding. Bryant’s organization provides pre-teen girls of color the opportunity to learn in-demand skills in technology and computer programming at a time when they are naturally thinking about what they want to be when they grow up.

Listen to Bryant explain how Black Girls Code helps to introduce tech, coding and computer science to young women of color below.

