Oh My! The Game Is Dating An 18-Year-Old Girl… Too Young? [VOTE]


Showtime, Hip Hop NC
game rapper

It looks likes rapper The Game is now dating someone new. The 34-year-old’s new boo is reportedly an 18-year-old Instagram sensation named India.   Check out the exchange between Game and one of his followers recently about the new love affair.

Here are some more pics of India…

game , Underage

