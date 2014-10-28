Oh My! The Game Is Dating An 18-Year-Old Girl… Too Young? [VOTE]

It looks likes rapper The Game is now dating someone new. The 34-year-old’s new boo is reportedly an 18-year-old Instagram sensation named India. Check out the exchange between Game and one of his followers recently about the new love affair.

Here are some more pics of India…

WATCH NOW: This Fool Thinks Obama Wants His Girl!

[anvplayer video=”4244592″]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Ray J: ‘F*ck Tyga’!

Melyssa Ford Hit In Head With Bottle By Reality Show Co-Star

You’ll Never Guess Which Celebrity Couple Jhene Aiko Wants Between Her Sheets! [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: