New Poll Shows Likely Voters Prefer A GOP Controlled Congress

Amazingly, a new poll shows that likely voters would prefer a Republican controlled Congress over a Democratic one. The Wall Street Journal/Annenberg Poll found that 52 percent of those polled favor a GOP run Capitol Hill while 41 percent favored a Democratic Capitol.

“NewsOne Now” guest host Mo Ivory and the Straight Talk panel featuring Cornell William Brooks, President of the NAACP; Stefanie Brown-James, CEO of Vestige Strategies; and Hughey Newsome of Project 21 discuss the findings of the Wall Street Journal/Annenberg Poll. Listen to their entire conversation below.

