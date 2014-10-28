Despite Reports, Ferguson Police Chief Says He’s Not Stepping Down

Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson says that earlier reports that he plans on stepping down from his position are false, reports CNN.

“Nobody in my chain of command has asked me to resign, nor have I been terminated,” he said on the phone to CNN.

The earlier reports stated that Jackson’s resignation would hopefully be a step toward easing tensions that have been raging since Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson fatally shot 19-year-old Michael Brown on Aug 9.

After Brown’s shooting, protesters took to the streets seeking justice and were met with tear gas, rubber bullets and sonic grenades, among other militarized weaponry.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, under the leadership of Captain Ron Johnson, were forced to take over and calm reigned temporarily. But the continued harassment by police and a delay in bringing charges against Wilson has kept the fires going on Ferguson.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles said that he stands behind Jackson, saying, “People have been saying that for months, I mean for him to step down. But we’ve stood by him this entire time. So there is no change on that.”

