Sisqo Talks Break From Music, Fight With Jagged Edge + Jodeci’s Influence [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4280849″]

Sisqo from Dru Hill may have taken a long hiatus from music, but the 90s singer stayed busy by appearing on reality shows like Celebrity Wife Swap.

In town for a concert at Taboo 2, Sisqo stopped by Majic 107.5 / 97.5 and spoke to Carol Blackmon about everything from his break with music and fight with Jagged Edge’s Kyle . He also shared Jodeci’s huge influence on Dru Hill: “They’re like our big brothers.”

The Baltimore native also talked about returning to music and what fans should expect next.

Listen to the exclusive below, and also make sure to listen when Sisqo takes over Carol’s show next Thursday, October 30!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Ray J: ‘F*ck Tyga’!

ICYMI: Drake Dropped Three New Songs. Which One Has Your Ear? [VOTE]

Is Sanaa Lathan Dating Tyrese?