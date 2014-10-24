Boris Kodjoe Reveals How Spina Bifida Effects His Daughter Sophie [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218542″]” ]

October is National Spina Bifida Month. For those not familiar with the disease, Spina bifida is a neural tube defect. More specifically, it’s a developmental congenital disorder and is caused when the neural tube doesn’t completely close within the first 10 weeks of conception. This can cause leg, bladder and bowel damage in babies before they are even born.

Sadly, Boris and Nicole Kodjoe’s daughter, Sophie, was born with this disorder. While she thankfully has leg function, she does not have bladder function and has to catheterize herself multiple times a day.

Luckily, with your help, 3 out of 4 babies won’t have to be born with this disorder if women continue to protect themselves with special vitamins and acid. Find out how you can help by checking out Boris’ special message above.

Visit Sophie’s Voice Foundation, here.

