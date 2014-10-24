Black Enterprise’s Caroline Clarke Previews ‘Women of Power TV’ [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Caroline Clarke joined “NewsOne Now” guest host Mo Ivory to preview the season premiere of Black Enterprise’s weekly series, “Women of Power TV.” When asked about the show Clarke said, “… we speak directly to women, into the areas that they need the most input to empower themselves and make their lives better.”

Women of Power TV premieres nationally Saturday, Oct. 25. (Check your local listings for times in your area.) The show will also be syndicated on TV One every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Viewers can also watch programing on BlackEnterprise.com. This season kicks off with Clarke’s interview with Tracee Ellis Ross, star of ABC’s new hit sitcom “Black-ish.” Be sure to tune in this Sunday and watch the premiere of Black Enterprise’s “Women of Power TV.”

Listen to Clarke and Ivory’s entire chat about the show below.

