Reality TV Star And Two Time Breast Cancer Survivor Bershan Opens Up [VIDEO]

Bershan Shaw of OWN’s “Love In The City” is a two time breast cancer survivor. She stopped by “NewsOne Now” to share her amazing story of how she overcame the breast cancer. During her discussion with guest host Angela Rye, Bershan explained the first time she was diagnosed with breast cancer she was diagnosed at stage one, but the second time it came back it was diagnosed at stage four breast cancer with three to six months to live.

Bershan’s doctor, Dr. Anna Gattani joined the conversation to explain what are the possible sings/symptoms of breast cancer and detailed a guide to help you detect, diagnose and survive the deadly disease. Listen to their entire conversation below.

