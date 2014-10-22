In a recent editorial, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank called President Barack Obama the “Pariah President”. This past weekend during a rally for Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown, supporters began to “trickle out” as Mr. Obama addressed the crowd. There are also reports of certain Democrats not wanting Pres. Obama to campaign for them during their reelection bids.

Are Democrats and Democratic supporters running away from the nation’s first Black commander in chief? Are they hurting their chances at reelection by turning away from the president?

“NewsOne Now” guest host Angela Rye and the Straight Talk panel (Karen Finney, Armstrong Williams and Glynda C. Carr) discussed the Washington Post opinion piece and what really happened during the rally for Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown in Maryland that caused the crowd to leave. Listen to their conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230658″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: