HBCU Students Reveal Their Homecoming Essentials [VIDEO]


Cameron Mitchell/NewsOne Staff
Tailgating, a nice turn-up, a football win… these are some of the essential ingredients of a perfect HBCU homecoming.  So said students at Morehouse and Clark Atlanta University, when we asked them what can make the annual fall ritual so great.

Do you agree with what else they had to say? Check out the video above, and then let us know below.

