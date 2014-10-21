Community
Home > Community

Zie’l Has Special Message For Fans! [Exclusive Video]


Roz Edward
0 reads
Leave a comment

Zie_l_Interview_2_610x344_327482435920

Gospel trio Zie’l took a five year hiatus, but they’re back and here to stay! The music has always been at the forefront of their lives. Well they have a special message for their

They have a special message just for their fans! Watch:

Make sure to read:

ziel

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now