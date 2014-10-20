Tamar Braxton On K. Michelle Beef & Why Her Relationship With Vince Changed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4280998″]

A lot has changed in Tamar Braxton‘s life including her relationship with husband/manager, Vince Herbert. The ‘Love & War’ singer is very open about her love for Vince, but she reveals on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” they fight a lot, too.

Watch the exclusive video below to see Tamar discuss her relationship with Vince, and what changed. In addition, Tamar also addresses her beef with K.Michelle, and more in this exclusive interview!

