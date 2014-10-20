Entertaiment
Questions In The Hanging Death Of Lennon Lacy, Was His Death Murder Or Suicide?


This past August,West Bladen High School football player, Lennon Lacy was found dead hanging from a swing set in a trailer park just hours before the season’s first football game. Local area police ruled his cause of death a suicide, but Lacy’s parents don’t accept that claim. Lacy’s family says his body showed signs of him being beaten.

On Monday, Allen Rogers, attorney for the Lacy family joined guest host Jeff Johnson and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Yesha Callahan, Robert Traynham and Hazel Trice Edney) to discuss the details surrounding the Lennon Lacy case. Listen to their entire conversation below.

