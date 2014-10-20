Fit!Live!Win! ‘Black Women Do Workout’ Debunks The Myth That They Don’t

Crystal Adell, CEO of Black Women Do Workout joined guest host Jeff Johnson on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment on Fit!Live!Win!.

Adell dispels the myth that Black women do not workout and details creative fun ways to exercise while creating a support system to keep women on track. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230664″]

