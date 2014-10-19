Omarion Breaks Up With Baby Mama After She Refuses DNA Test

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood“ star Omarion calls it quits with girlfriend Apryl after she refused to give her son a DNA test to prove he’s Omarion’s baby.

On recent episodes of the reality show Omarion’s mom doesn’t care for Apryl and even hinted that the baby looks biracial. Apryl’s ex is of Mexican descent.

What are your thoughts? See pics of Apryl’s baby boy below:

WATCH NOW: Peter Gunz Says His “Love & Hip-Hop” Love Triangle Is “100% Real”

[anvplayer video=”4244711″]

