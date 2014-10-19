Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Omarion Breaks Up With Baby Mama After She Refuses DNA Test


92Q Jams
0 reads
Leave a comment

Omarion-and-Apryl-Jones-baby-shower-7

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Omarion calls it quits with girlfriend Apryl after she refused to give her son a DNA test to prove he’s Omarion’s baby.

On recent episodes of the reality show Omarion’s mom doesn’t care for Apryl and even hinted that the baby looks biracial. Apryl’s ex is of Mexican descent.

What are your thoughts? See pics of Apryl’s baby boy below:

WATCH NOW: Peter Gunz Says His “Love & Hip-Hop” Love Triangle Is “100% Real”

[anvplayer video=”4244711″]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

LHHH’s Yung Berg And Masika Dating + Hazel-E Isn’t Happy

Lil’ Wayne Calls Out His ‘Hating’ Baby Mamas On New Song?

Amber Rose Shows Off Her Cakes For The ‘Gram

ray-j-moa-scott

The Stars Align For The 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Premiere [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Align For The 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Stars Align For The ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ Premiere [PHOTOS]

The Stars Align For The 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Premiere [PHOTOS]

DNA tests , Love and Hip Hop Hollywood , omarion , paternity tests

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now