LHHH’s Yung Berg And Masika Dating + Hazel-E Isn’t Happy

Soulja Boy might have let the cat out of the bag in an interview with VH1. The rapper who is also on “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” just revealed that rapper-producer Yung Berg and Masika Kalysha are dating.

We’ve seen on the show that Berg and rapper Hazel-E had something going on, but Berg clearly doesn’t want her, and we also see that Hazel and Masika are friends. But that obviously isn’t stopping Masika.

When asked if she and Berg were dating on Twitter, Masika replied, “Stay tuned.”

PSA: Berg was and is my only friend on this cast I knew prior to the show. The 45 minutes y'all get ain't shit. Stay tuned ✌️#LHHH — masika kalysha (@masikakalysha) October 18, 2014

Masika was in a love triangle herself with producer Mally Mal and his girlfriend Nicki. When Hazel was asked what she thought of their situation, she said, “You were the side chick, you were the jump off, the groupie, the one-night stand, he wouldn’t even kiss you, baby girl. Back away and move on to the next.” Interesting.

Could she just be salty that she’s (possibly) with Berg now? To Hazel’s comments, Masika aired out her grievances on Twitter.

😩😩😭😭 it's hilarious that a 40yr old struggle rapper, struggle face, struggle edges jump off bust down is calling me anything but beautiful 😂 — masika kalysha (@masikakalysha) October 17, 2014

Jealously is a disease. Work on ya struggle raps and ya struggle shape. ✌️ — masika kalysha (@masikakalysha) October 18, 2014

Maybe we’ll see how this all pans out on the next season?

