‘The Woman Code’ Reveals Powerful Keys To Unlock Your Life

On Friday, author Sophia A. Nelson appeared on “NewsOne Now“with Roland Martin to talk about her new book, “The Woman Code: 20 Powerful Keys to Unlock Your Life.”

From www.thewomancodebook.com:

Every woman lives by a Code, whether she realizes it or not. The Code is as old as time. It has been practiced for thousands of years, quietly, among the sisterhood of women. This Code is a woman’s road map to living, a guidepost residing deep within her spirit. It governs her romantic relationships, friendships, family ties, career choices, and personal sense of well-being and value. And when her Code is out of balance, her life is out of balance. Drawing from her personal faith and from her experience in the business world, author Sophia Nelson explores 20 keys to unlocking the life you want, such as:

Knowing your innate value and worth

Teaching people how to treat you

Making peace with your past

Learning to lead from within

Lifting other women as you climb

The Woman Code helps women to honor themselves while navigating the demands of work, home, family, and friendship. It not only calls on women to practice purpose in their lives, it shows them how to do it with grace.