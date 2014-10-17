Mommy Shmurda Clarifies Bobby’s Rant

20-year old Bobby Shmurda has taken the hip-hop scene by storm with his summer smash “Hot N***a“. The Jahlil Beats produced track features the lyrics “Runnin’ through these checks till I pass out“, which refers to the spending habits of the Brooklyn MC. However, Shmurda recently took to social media to explain that he isn’t being paid accordingly. In a series of Instagram videos, the Epic records rapper even threatened to stop doing shows.

Since then, Bobby’s mother & manager Leslie Pollard has spoken with Billboard to clarify the situation.

“It’s not that he’s not getting paid, it’s that he’s new to the business,” stated Pollard. “There’s a chain of command that he has to go through before he gets his payment. I guess he’s thinking all the money should go from the front man to his hands — it doesn’t work like that. Of course they hold onto it so he actually does the show. Then it goes to his business manager, then to the touring accountant, and then to him.”

The music industry is never as cut and dry as it seems from the outside looking in. This will simply serve as one of many teachable moments for the talented spitter.

Bobby is set to release his debut Ep ‘Shmurda She Wrote‘ on November 10.

