Young Money Launches A Hotline And Wants You To Give Them A Call!

The innovative San Francisco-based mobile company Phonio has officially launched the Young Money Hotline, their collaboration with Young Money Entertainment, the record label founded and owned by Lil Wayne.

The mobile company has developed a proprietary platform that allows its users (celebrities, athletes, politicians, musicians, etc.) to call all of their followers at a moment’s notice. Large-scale communication of this variety will be able to deliver a more intimate experience than any other social media service.

Chief Visionary Officer of Young Money Cortez Bryant is excited about the service that Phonio and Young Money are working on together:

“We are excited to do a deal with Phonio so that Young Money and our artists can directly connect with fans in a unique and personal waythat fans will appreciate,” says

Using Phonio is simple: To “follow” Young Money, fans dial 857-216-6736, listen to the greeting and then press 1. Young Money artists can then call those fans to share a new song, give a behind the scenes look into their life, or tell a funny story from the road. There’s no better way for any fan of Wayne’s to be kept up to speed in anticipation of Tha Carter V.

