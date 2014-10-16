Director Gina Prince Bythewood Talks ‘Beyond The Lights’

Gina Prince Bythewood joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss her latest film project, “Beyond The Lights.”

“Beyond the Lights” is the story of Noni, the music world’s latest superstar. But not all is what it seems, and the pressures of fame have Noni on the edge – until she meets Kaz Nicol, a young cop and aspiring politician who has been assigned to her detail. Drawn to each other, Noni and Kaz fall fast and hard, despite the protests of those around them who urge them to put their career ambitions ahead of their romance. But it is ultimately Kaz’s love that gives Noni the courage to find her own voice and break free to become the artist she was meant to be.

“Beyond the Lights” Premieres in theaters Friday, November 14th, 2014. Don’t miss Roland Martin’s cameo in the movie. Listen to Bythewood and Martin’s discussion about the movie below.

[anvplayer video=”4230673″]

Watch the official trailer below

