Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Ash Patrol, Neckwear And Golf Shirt Chest Hair


NewsOne Now
Comedians TL Fitz, Nikki Moore and Detroit Boat  brought the funny to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin for Wildin’ Out Wednesday. This week our comedians panel laughed it up about Martin’s ash patrol, missing neckwear, the White House fence jumper and the appearance of Martin’s “golf shirt chest hair” during a recent Rollin’ With Roland segment. Listen to all of the laughs below.

