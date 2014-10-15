Reinstated Voter ID Law Could Hinder 600,000 Registered Voters In Texas

On Tuesday a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated Texas’ voter ID law. As a result, more than 600,000 registered voters, mostly Black and Hispanic, may be disenfranchised and denied their right to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Daniella L’eger, Wilmer Leon and Stephanie Brown James) discuss how this decision may impact voters, what types of identification are valid and the GOP’s continuous efforts to suppress the Black vote.

